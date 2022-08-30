Patch v3.1

//misc
- Slightly darkened the floor in the "Dungeon Catacomb" Skirmish map for better readability.
- The Midas Boners spell now has a limit on how many Boners that cast will turn into coins (max 3 per power level).
- Augur minions will now make an attempt to ignore Barrow Boners when choosing who they cast Haste on.
- The Fruity Bro minion's healing aura now slightly flashes and gives a visual effect when you're being healed (so it's easier to see).
- Added a visual effect to the Bernard's Watch relic (so you can see when it's about to run out).
- The rat electro totems now show a clearer visual effect earlier on as it's charging an attack (in case you can't hear the charge up sound).
- Reduced the merchant buying cost of the Money Bag relic (so you get something for it).
//bug fixes
- The Doppelganger minion could cause a crash when casting the Heart Wrangler spell.
- Treasure chests hit by the moving Dungeon spike traps where being destroyed.
- The Giant Meldus was preventing the "MELDIN TIME" achievement triggering.
- You weren't being offered a Giant Meldus if you had already reached the meldus minion limit.
- When using the Snowblow Snowman spell your melee minions would stop running towards enemies.
- If you chose the "play again" option on game over as the Fortuity Destiny then it wasn't choosing a new random class.
Changed files in this update