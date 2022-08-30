 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boneraiser Minions update for 30 August 2022

Patch v3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9416325 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • Slightly darkened the floor in the "Dungeon Catacomb" Skirmish map for better readability.
  • The Midas Boners spell now has a limit on how many Boners that cast will turn into coins (max 3 per power level).
  • Augur minions will now make an attempt to ignore Barrow Boners when choosing who they cast Haste on.
  • The Fruity Bro minion's healing aura now slightly flashes and gives a visual effect when you're being healed (so it's easier to see).
  • Added a visual effect to the Bernard's Watch relic (so you can see when it's about to run out).
  • The rat electro totems now show a clearer visual effect earlier on as it's charging an attack (in case you can't hear the charge up sound).
  • Reduced the merchant buying cost of the Money Bag relic (so you get something for it).

//bug fixes

  • The Doppelganger minion could cause a crash when casting the Heart Wrangler spell.
  • Treasure chests hit by the moving Dungeon spike traps where being destroyed.
  • The Giant Meldus was preventing the "MELDIN TIME" achievement triggering.
  • You weren't being offered a Giant Meldus if you had already reached the meldus minion limit.
  • When using the Snowblow Snowman spell your melee minions would stop running towards enemies.
  • If you chose the "play again" option on game over as the Fortuity Destiny then it wasn't choosing a new random class.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1944571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link