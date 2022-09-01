[Important Notice] Update Released for the "SD Gundam Battle Alliance"

Share · View all patches · Build 9416322 · Last edited 1 September 2022 – 03:06:08 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for playing SD Gundam Battle Alliance. We would like to provide details for a game update.

Thursday, September 1st, 2022

Fixed an issue which caused the message, ”This game is shutting down as it was

opened in an unsupported OS.” to be displayed and prevented the application from starting.

Fixed multiple display-related issues.

Fixed an issue which caused partner voices and subtitles to be mismatched.

Fixed SPA (Special Attacks) animations.

Fixed an issue which prevented players from leaving a mission mid-way.

Fixed an issue which caused songs to not play when changing music in the Library or selecting BGM for SPAs after clearing a mission.

Fixed an issue which caused incorrect BGM to be selected when selecting BGM for SPAs (Special Attacks).

Fixed an issue which caused songs to overlap during playback under certain conditions.

Fixed some character graphic display issues that were present in the game’s story.

Adjusted the volume for some songs.

Adjusted attack actions for some playable units.

Adjust some of the AI for partners and enemy units.

Fixed issues which caused some enemy attacks to be difficult to see.

Fixed issues which prevented players from progressing through some missions under certain conditions.

A game update has been released to address the above issues. We apologize for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience.

If the game update is not reflected, please restart the STEAM client.

We apologize for any inconvenience these issues may have caused and ask that you kindly wait for the updates to be released.

Thank you for your continued support of "SD Gundam Battle Alliance".