Beta Branch Patch 2.2.2 - Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta Branch Note: These changes are currently available on the beta branch. The beta branch is for testing experimental changes and for finding and fixing errors.

This is how you get access to the beta branch (USE AT YOUR OWN RISK):

Right-Click on Avorion in your Steam list, Properties -> Betas -> Select branch 'Beta Branch - Newest Changes & Experimental Features'.

Gameplay

Added more rift missions to mission boards of Rift Research Centers

Rifts: Gravity anomalies are now further away from mission targets to avoid interference

Rifts: Reworked "Applied Xenology" rift mission to make it easier to defend the probes

Rifts: Contents of rifts are now less far apart on lower rift depths

UI

Added a button to request new rift missions at Rift Research Centers

Sectors with Rift Research Centers are now specially highlighted on the Galaxy Map

Added an explanation on how to get Rift Research Data in Research Center Shop

Rifts: Improved highlighting of nearby objectives

Rifts: Monoliths and buoys of nearby paths are now highlighted to make it easier to navigate in rifts

