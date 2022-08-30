Small Update notes

A small patch this time:
Bug Fixes
- Steam achievements should now work and unlock for previous achievements unlocked in game.
Balance
- Disgusting worms satiation reduction reduced by 90%
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
A small patch this time:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update