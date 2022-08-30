 Skip to content

Rogue Empire update for 30 August 2022

Small Update notes

30 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small patch this time:

Bug Fixes

  • Steam achievements should now work and unlock for previous achievements unlocked in game.

Balance

  • Disgusting worms satiation reduction reduced by 90%

