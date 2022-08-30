Patch One - Tweaks, Talents and Bug Fixing

Good afternoon, Corvus. How are your memories? You must remember, Corvus. Hopefully, these fixes & tweaks will assist you on your journey.
Talent
- Plague weapons will show correctly after Plague Weapon Lv2 refunded
- Players can switch plague weapons when learning Plague Weapon Lv2
- Adrenaline talents will trigger at correct threshold
- Fixed some talents won’t give you correct energy
- First Aid will trigger correctly when equipping long-lasting potion
Gameplay
- Made some special effects bigger for some bosses
- Fixed the bug when executing multiple enemies
- Fixed some of the stuck issues
- Fixed the “focus” potion recipe
- Fixed Blood Sword plague weapon’s second threshold
Misc
- Fixed some missing textures
- Fixed the timing
- It will show correct icons rather then texts
- Fixed some wrong texts
- Fix issue on UI where sometime focus will goes to lower level (non-top) page.
- Fixed Corsair iCue not initiate properly when first load into title map.
- Update Scrolling logic when using controller on scroll-able widgets.
- Added AMD FSR Logo to bootflow
- Fixed ghosting and optimized the performance when AMD FSR2 is turned on
- Correct FSR2 quality mode display. (use English only)
