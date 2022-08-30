 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Thymesia update for 30 August 2022

Patch One - Tweaks, Talents and Bug Fixing

Share · View all patches · Build 9416082 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good afternoon, Corvus. How are your memories? You must remember, Corvus. Hopefully, these fixes & tweaks will assist you on your journey.

Talent
  • Plague weapons will show correctly after Plague Weapon Lv2 refunded
  • Players can switch plague weapons when learning Plague Weapon Lv2
  • Adrenaline talents will trigger at correct threshold
  • Fixed some talents won’t give you correct energy
  • First Aid will trigger correctly when equipping long-lasting potion
Gameplay
  • Made some special effects bigger for some bosses
  • Fixed the bug when executing multiple enemies
  • Fixed some of the stuck issues
  • Fixed the “focus” potion recipe
  • Fixed Blood Sword plague weapon’s second threshold
Misc
  • Fixed some missing textures
  • Fixed the timing
  • It will show correct icons rather then texts
  • Fixed some wrong texts
  • Fix issue on UI where sometime focus will goes to lower level (non-top) page.
  • Fixed Corsair iCue not initiate properly when first load into title map.
  • Update Scrolling logic when using controller on scroll-able widgets.
  • Added AMD FSR Logo to bootflow
  • Fixed ghosting and optimized the performance when AMD FSR2 is turned on
  • Correct FSR2 quality mode display. (use English only)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1343241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link