Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 30 August 2022

v0.2.8.5 - Adding pets to the game

v0.2.8.5 - Adding pets to the game

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Currently the game has pet.

  • To unlock the pet, you need to have enough items to unlock.
  • The necessary items will be listed in the power up -> Pets section,
  • In each map there will be a certain number of items.

