NO MORE FPS SPIKES - Massive Performance Update & Improvements!

Hi everyone,

We pushed out an update:

- Improved world loading performance (where the game would freeze when exploring) - reduced loading time by -80%~ (close to unnoticeable now)!

We got a lot of feedback that this issue was a critical for many people so I'm very happy to be able to bring this update to you.

Keep letting us know any issues you find with this demo so we can work to improve the game towards the full game's release. Thanks!

Made 'Easy' difficulty the default (instead of previously Normal being default).

Added a 'Very Easy' difficulty.

Fixed Robots are sometimes able to shoot through solid objects.

Fixed snapping for all lamp structures.

Made structure placing (blueprint mode) feel smoother.

Added some additional text on how to level up to make it more clear.

Fixed player sometimes respawns below the world.

Fixed bed marker on the map sometimes disappears when the area gets unloaded.

A fix for an unconfirmed issue where scanning a robot would sometimes would tell you that you need to take off all the critical parts even if you already shot all of them.

Increased radius around player where creatures shouldn't respawn.

Please don't forget to help us out by leaving a Steam review (or to update your review if you have previously talked about this fixed performance issue).

Thanks.