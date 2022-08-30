 Skip to content

The Robot Girl Meets The Human! update for 30 August 2022

1.0.2　Increased Achievements, etc.

Share · View all patches · Build 9416016 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Two types of achievements have been added.
  • Fixed a problem that caused graphics to be incorrect in some conversations in Chapter 4.
  • Fixed a typo in Chapter 6 of the English version.

