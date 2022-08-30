- Two types of achievements have been added.
- Fixed a problem that caused graphics to be incorrect in some conversations in Chapter 4.
- Fixed a typo in Chapter 6 of the English version.
The Robot Girl Meets The Human! update for 30 August 2022
1.0.2 Increased Achievements, etc.
