Circus Electrique update for 6 September 2022

Step Right Up - Circus Electrique Out Now!

6 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Come one come all and start your adventure!

Circus Electrique is now available to play.

When everyday Londoners mysteriously turn into vicious killers, only the circus’ lineup of Strongmen, Fire Blowers, Clowns and other performers possess the unique talents necessary to save the city. Through tactical turn-based battles, these unlikely heroes face Bobbies, British Sailors gone bad, aggressive Posh Girls, and other Victorian-era archetypes stand in their way – not to mention the occasional menacing Mime or Robobear.

Start managing the greatest show in London today:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1666250/Circus_Electrique/

Or check out the Soundtrack created by Hungarian composer, Arthur Valentin Grósz:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2052860/Circus_Electrique_Soundtrack/

Explore the amazing art and get a head start in your exploration with the Artbook & Maps pack:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2052890/Circus_Electrique__Artbook__Maps/

