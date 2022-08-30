V 0.8540 Updates

Updates：
- Added hover prompt function for viewing role skills in the person selection interface;
- Add the display information of the maximum stars number of [Star Acolyte] in the floating window of the battle interface;
Bug Fixes：
- Fixed the bug that the achievement [Artifacts] cannot count the weapons met;
- Increased the number of health points restored during resurrection in the [Fountain];
- Fixed the Bug that [Explosive Beetle] would make the game to get stuck under certain circumstances;
- Fixed the AI logic of the unit [Explosive Beetle], now it will try to bomb more enemies;
- Fixed the bug that the description of the function in the Chinese version of the tablet [Spirit Burst] was inconsistent;
- Fixed the bug that the condition description of tablet [Combustion] is inconsistent with the effect;
- Fixed some description mistakes in English and Japanese translation;
