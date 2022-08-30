 Skip to content

Warriors of the Nile 2 update for 30 August 2022

V 0.8540 Updates

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates：

  • Added hover prompt function for viewing role skills in the person selection interface;
  • Add the display information of the maximum stars number of [Star Acolyte] in the floating window of the battle interface;

Bug Fixes：

  • Fixed the bug that the achievement [Artifacts] cannot count the weapons met;
  • Increased the number of health points restored during resurrection in the [Fountain];
  • Fixed the Bug that [Explosive Beetle] would make the game to get stuck under certain circumstances;
  • Fixed the AI logic of the unit [Explosive Beetle], now it will try to bomb more enemies;
  • Fixed the bug that the description of the function in the Chinese version of the tablet [Spirit Burst] was inconsistent;
  • Fixed the bug that the condition description of tablet [Combustion] is inconsistent with the effect;
  • Fixed some description mistakes in English and Japanese translation;
