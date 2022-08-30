[Ver 1.0.08300] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
Increased base hit rate for normal attacks.
Increased the basic hit rate of bows and arrows.
Increased the level-corrected experience gained from monsters of Lv.2 or higher.
Eliminated timed and turned-based treasure chests generated in monster houses.
Decreased the level of enemy monster in the Monster Arena.
Changed so that stone statues do not appear in the Monster Arena.
Changed the rewards in key rooms, whose contents change when certain conditions are met, so that they can be obtained even if the conditions are not met.
Changed the specifications of enhanced pouches.
Reduced the probability of pouch breakage.
Corrected the display name of some characters.
Corrected messages (English only).
