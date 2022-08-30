 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 30 August 2022

[Ver 1.0.08300] Update Info

Share · View all patches · Build 9415951 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Increased base hit rate for normal attacks.

  • Increased the basic hit rate of bows and arrows.

  • Increased the level-corrected experience gained from monsters of Lv.2 or higher.

  • Eliminated timed and turned-based treasure chests generated in monster houses.

  • Decreased the level of enemy monster in the Monster Arena.

  • Changed so that stone statues do not appear in the Monster Arena.

  • Changed the rewards in key rooms, whose contents change when certain conditions are met, so that they can be obtained even if the conditions are not met.

  • Changed the specifications of enhanced pouches.

  • Reduced the probability of pouch breakage.

  • Corrected the display name of some characters.

  • Corrected messages (English only).

Changed files in this update

Depot 1895861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link