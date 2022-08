ADJUSTMENT:

[🔼] Made rare colours pop more

BUGS:

[🔨] XP allocated percentages aren't cleared after store sale until you gain a level.

[🔨] Trainers accidentally getting reset on store sale.

[🔨] Inventory screen isn't refreshing while idling until an action is made.

[🔨] extremely large lvl gift desserts levels do not fit in bar text.

[🔨] When adding a new level to a gift recipe, the max level isn't shown until next update.