1.0.10 'Lag Is Bad It Makes You Mad' Update

Here it is folks, the first major performance update in a long while.

This update addresses the base framerate that should see the game running better in all situations. Many more performance updates are on the way, but we feel this is significant enough an improvement that it’s worth releasing what we have so far. Pushka has been fantastic to work with in helping us sort this mess out, and things will only get better from here as they help us optimize for the console ports.

While this update does not include any new content, there is plenty on the way - including two new weapons and an all new Vehicle. Watch this space!

Patch notes: