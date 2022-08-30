 Skip to content

Prime of Flames update for 30 August 2022

Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9415857 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please check the update list:

Optimizing Game Experience:

  • New feature! Customize the starting team and [Totem]'s trait
  • Add new equipments!
  • Optimized [Ghost] battle experience: Reduced 1 [Ghost], HP(9->7)
  • Rebuilt terrain of two [Ruins][Elite Battle]
  • Changed [Friendly Vulture Prototype] to be controllable and Move +1
  • Changed one of [Ruins][Elite Battle] from [Escort Battle] to [Defense Battle]
  • Added the description of using items
  • Changed Monster's random buff：[Dodge Rate](+10% -> +5%)
  • [Wudie]'s [Command] and [Combat] Armor slightly lowered

Bug Fixed：

  • Ally might freeze when a clone enemy was killed by the bomb from [Bronion][Scout]
  • The description issues of [Chapter] Random trait in [Journey] Mode
  • Inconsistency issue between actual target and description in some battles
  • Some English descriptions were not correct
  • The game might freeze when some different bomb exploed
  • The game might freeze when [Evernight]'s [Ramuli] triggers [Sand Blast] and kills an enemy

