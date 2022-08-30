Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.7

Please check the update list:
Optimizing Game Experience:
- New feature! Customize the starting team and [Totem]'s trait
- Add new equipments!
- Optimized [Ghost] battle experience: Reduced 1 [Ghost], HP(9->7)
- Rebuilt terrain of two [Ruins][Elite Battle]
- Changed [Friendly Vulture Prototype] to be controllable and Move +1
- Changed one of [Ruins][Elite Battle] from [Escort Battle] to [Defense Battle]
- Added the description of using items
- Changed Monster's random buff：[Dodge Rate](+10% -> +5%)
- [Wudie]'s [Command] and [Combat] Armor slightly lowered
Bug Fixed：
- Ally might freeze when a clone enemy was killed by the bomb from [Bronion][Scout]
- The description issues of [Chapter] Random trait in [Journey] Mode
- Inconsistency issue between actual target and description in some battles
- Some English descriptions were not correct
- The game might freeze when some different bomb exploed
- The game might freeze when [Evernight]'s [Ramuli] triggers [Sand Blast] and kills an enemy
