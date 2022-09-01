 Skip to content

Eternal Return update for 1 September 2022

Bianca temporarily disabled in Normal, Ranked & Cobalt

Build 9415821 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bianca has been temporarily disabled in Normal, Ranked and Cobalt Protocol games due to a bug in some of her skills.

We apologize for the inconvenience and we'll address this issue through a hotfix as soon as we fix it.

Thanks for your patience.

