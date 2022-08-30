Gamescom 2022 Roundup

Gamescom was a crowd bath!

Gamescom is over and we are ready for this last sprint that will take us to the release of Batora: Lost Haven! It was an intense week, full of satisfaction in Cologne, finally in person after two years of pandemic emergency and online events. Meeting you all was fantastic, seeing our station always full of players was a great satisfaction, as was seeing you arrive from all over the world! Being surrounded by so many other developers, gamers, and being in an environment teeming with video game talk made us feel at home again - let's face it, we missed a lot of face-to-face events!

As you know, Batora: Lost Haven will arrive on PC and consoles this fall and is very close to the release and the announcement of what will be the official release date. If you haven't had the opportunity to be at Gamescom and try our latest build, or if you want to try it again comfortably at home without haste, we remind you that you can subscribe to our newsletter to have access to the Steam demo: https://bit.ly/BLH-nl-st

We still have some news to tell you these days, so you just have to stay connected on these pages and stay tuned!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1506440/Batora_Lost_Haven/