 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fabled Lands update for 30 August 2022

Version 1.0.10 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9415656 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Incremented version to 1.0.10b

  • Decreased the sell price of the golden nugget fallen from the sky to 1999 Shards (still trying to pinpoint the best value).
  • Fixed Steam achiviements not triggering.
  • Fixed odds for entering the palace of Aku when just waiting.
  • Fixed scroll of Ebron not removing upon becoming an initiate of Ebron in Aku.
  • Fixed an issue when changing Display Settings and reverting, resolution sometimes doesn't revert to its initial value.
  • Fixed auto-success rolls causing a critical story bug when followed by a luck roll and save/loading.
  • Fixed auto-success rolls displaying incorrect information on load.
  • Fixed incorrect behaviour when trying to use a teleportation item after death.
  • Fixed a bug where Mud terrain tooltip displayd 3 AP cost instead of 4 AP.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1299621
  • Loading history…
Depot 1299622
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link