Version 1.0.10 is live!

Incremented version to 1.0.10b
- Decreased the sell price of the golden nugget fallen from the sky to 1999 Shards (still trying to pinpoint the best value).
- Fixed Steam achiviements not triggering.
- Fixed odds for entering the palace of Aku when just waiting.
- Fixed scroll of Ebron not removing upon becoming an initiate of Ebron in Aku.
- Fixed an issue when changing Display Settings and reverting, resolution sometimes doesn't revert to its initial value.
- Fixed auto-success rolls causing a critical story bug when followed by a luck roll and save/loading.
- Fixed auto-success rolls displaying incorrect information on load.
- Fixed incorrect behaviour when trying to use a teleportation item after death.
- Fixed a bug where Mud terrain tooltip displayd 3 AP cost instead of 4 AP.
