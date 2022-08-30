Update Notes v1.0.3

-
Added an "Ambience" difficulty mode which disables the death wall (and reduces rewards). Can be toggled on/off at any time during a level
Added grouping in the editor (Group is bound to "G" by default, ungroup "ctrl + G")
You can now earn red currency after beating an S+ ranked level even if you completed it before it obtained an S+ rank
Fixed flattened finish line hitbox/collision detection bug
Fixed editor scaling bugs that could cause crashes or unwanted behavior
Fixed editor audio bugs (grass sound + music slow effect)
Added hide-HUD as a mappable input binding
Fixed a crash on startup bug caused by items/cosmetics
Can now disable the death wall in the editor (by setting the speed to 0%)
