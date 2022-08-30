 Skip to content

Neodash update for 30 August 2022

Update Notes v1.0.3

Build 9415524

  • Added an "Ambience" difficulty mode which disables the death wall (and reduces rewards). Can be toggled on/off at any time during a level

  • Added grouping in the editor (Group is bound to "G" by default, ungroup "ctrl + G")

  • You can now earn red currency after beating an S+ ranked level even if you completed it before it obtained an S+ rank

  • Fixed flattened finish line hitbox/collision detection bug

  • Fixed editor scaling bugs that could cause crashes or unwanted behavior

  • Fixed editor audio bugs (grass sound + music slow effect)

  • Added hide-HUD as a mappable input binding

  • Fixed a crash on startup bug caused by items/cosmetics

  • Can now disable the death wall in the editor (by setting the speed to 0%)

