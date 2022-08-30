Update, Version 20220830

English

##########Content############

New enemy/pet: Black Scorpion (It has nothing to do with an old TV series from 20 years ago. The black color is just good for covering up my bad texturing skill. :P )

They appear in Egypt's Deserts.

They have high resistance to poison while they also have reduced poison attack costs which makes them good at causing poison on others.

New skill: Paralysis Attack (Some pets can learn it from the Caretaker's pet skill trainers.)

The Black Scorpion drops a new item: Scorpion Stinger

Scorpion Stingers are alchemy materials that can be used to make poison and paralysis potions.

The procedurally generated quests in the Bazaar may now ask for this item.

##########DEBUG##############

Fixed a bug that alchemy devices have their names displayed incorrectly.

简体中文

##########Content############

新的敌人/宠物：黑蝎子 （这和一部20年前的电视剧没有任何关系。黑色只是便于掩盖我悲剧的贴图绘制能力。:P）

它们出现在埃及的沙漠区域。

自身拥有较高毒抗性的同时，拥有降低毒攻击气力消耗的属性，从而使它们更便于对敌人造成中毒状态。

新技能：麻痹攻击（部分宠物可以在看护者的宠物技能训练师那里学习该技能。）

黑蝎子掉落一种新的物品：蝎子毒刺

蝎子毒刺可以用于炼金，可以制造造成中毒和麻痹的药剂。

巴扎随机出现的任务中现在可能会出现有人收购这种物品的情况。

##########DEBUG##############

修复了炼金设备的名称显示不正确的bug。