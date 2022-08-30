English
New enemy/pet: Black Scorpion (It has nothing to do with an old TV series from 20 years ago. The black color is just good for covering up my bad texturing skill. :P )
They appear in Egypt's Deserts.
They have high resistance to poison while they also have reduced poison attack costs which makes them good at causing poison on others.
New skill: Paralysis Attack (Some pets can learn it from the Caretaker's pet skill trainers.)
The Black Scorpion drops a new item: Scorpion Stinger
Scorpion Stingers are alchemy materials that can be used to make poison and paralysis potions.
The procedurally generated quests in the Bazaar may now ask for this item.
Fixed a bug that alchemy devices have their names displayed incorrectly.
简体中文
新的敌人/宠物：黑蝎子 （这和一部20年前的电视剧没有任何关系。黑色只是便于掩盖我悲剧的贴图绘制能力。:P）
它们出现在埃及的沙漠区域。
自身拥有较高毒抗性的同时，拥有降低毒攻击气力消耗的属性，从而使它们更便于对敌人造成中毒状态。
新技能：麻痹攻击（部分宠物可以在看护者的宠物技能训练师那里学习该技能。）
黑蝎子掉落一种新的物品：蝎子毒刺
蝎子毒刺可以用于炼金，可以制造造成中毒和麻痹的药剂。
巴扎随机出现的任务中现在可能会出现有人收购这种物品的情况。
修复了炼金设备的名称显示不正确的bug。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 30 August 2022
Update, Version 20220830
English
