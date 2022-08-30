Hello.
Cloud saving has been applied, and the Permanent Generator has been added again.
About v0.1.8 update.
-
Bug fixes
-
Fixed the issue where the Active Totem was charged one when entering an event room that doesn't need to clear.
-
Fixed the issue where it was possible to change weapons through the Weapon Tree while overloading the training room.
-
Fixed the issue that back attack was applied to enemies that were not able to back attack (ex. Sun Goddess Statue).
-
Fixed the issue where the Traces of Nightmare - Predator Bless stack was accumulated when entering the elite boss event room.
-
Weapons
-
The percentage of each Corrupted effect has been changed.
-
Bosses
-
All bosses' Max Hp has been reduced.
- If it is too easy, please give feedback.
- The Permanent Generator is back!
- Please give feedback on fun and difficulty.
-
Totems
-
Some effects of the Apple Box Totem have been modified.
- Random item free: 2 -> 1
- Gold gain reduction: 30% -> 10%
-
Etc
-
Cloud saving has been applied.
Due to the developer's COVID-19 infection, the update has been delayed and the content is sparse.
We'll see you in the next update with more content...
Thank you.
