Nightmare: The Lunatic update for 30 August 2022

v0.1.8 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9415453 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello.

Cloud saving has been applied, and the Permanent Generator has been added again.

About v0.1.8 update.

  • Bug fixes

  • Fixed the issue where the Active Totem was charged one when entering an event room that doesn't need to clear.

  • Fixed the issue where it was possible to change weapons through the Weapon Tree while overloading the training room.

  • Fixed the issue that back attack was applied to enemies that were not able to back attack (ex. Sun Goddess Statue).

  • Fixed the issue where the Traces of Nightmare - Predator Bless stack was accumulated when entering the elite boss event room.

  • Weapons

  • The percentage of each Corrupted effect has been changed.

  • Bosses

  • All bosses' Max Hp has been reduced.

  • If it is too easy, please give feedback.
  • The Permanent Generator is back!
  • Please give feedback on fun and difficulty.

  • Totems

  • Some effects of the Apple Box Totem have been modified.

  • Random item free: 2 -> 1
  • Gold gain reduction: 30% -> 10%

  • Etc

  • Cloud saving has been applied.

Due to the developer's COVID-19 infection, the update has been delayed and the content is sparse.
We'll see you in the next update with more content...

Thank you.

