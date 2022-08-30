Hello.

Cloud saving has been applied, and the Permanent Generator has been added again.

About v0.1.8 update.

Bug fixes

Fixed the issue where the Active Totem was charged one when entering an event room that doesn't need to clear.

Fixed the issue where it was possible to change weapons through the Weapon Tree while overloading the training room.

Fixed the issue that back attack was applied to enemies that were not able to back attack (ex. Sun Goddess Statue).

Fixed the issue where the Traces of Nightmare - Predator Bless stack was accumulated when entering the elite boss event room.

Weapons

The percentage of each Corrupted effect has been changed.

Bosses