Hello dear Hypergliders

It's been a while, but we have an important update ready for you with the following improvements:

Level Generation speed increase of up to 100000% - in other words, it's super fast now.

Performance boost especially with VERY LOW/LOW Quality Settings

Increased level size a bit

We hope you'll enjoy this update. Let us know if you experience any issue.

Happy gliding and all the best.