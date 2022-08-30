Update 27: V 1.024

Added late war stage for Finland

Added 75mm K44

Added 105mm H33

Added 105mm K34

Added Some more soviet captured vehicles for finland

Added 75mm K44

Added "lose battle on exit" option to conquest creation screen, which now is a user-setting

Added new conquest map for Talvisota owners: Mannerheim

Added new conquest map for Talvisota owners: Tormasenvaara

Added New Map 1v1 Farmstead

Added New Map 2v2 Invanovka

Added New Map 2v2 Olshanka

Added New Map 2v2 Shaforovo

Added New Map 2v2 Suishka

Added New Map 3v3 Elanskaya

Added New Map 3v3 Posenov

Added New Map 4v4 Grassland

Added New Map 4v4 Sikovitsy

Added size 2-4 for bursting smoke shells (non-WP) with FX and logic

Added size4 WP smoke FX and logic

Added optional versions of concrete_block fortifications to not block vision.

Added randomize ger/fin airplane if fin used by bots.

Added B-32 API rounds to DShK AA tripod, higher damage, less penetration

Added cursor for API rounds

Added cursor for WP rounds, changed sm cursor to WP for russian mortar smoke shells

Added cursor for HVAP rounds

Added new ground hit fx for bullet size3 API rounds

Added new metal hit fx for bullet size3 non-API rounds

Added tier3 cooldown for finnish marskmen

Added finland mission briefings in RU subtitles

Added WP shell targeting against infantry if already loaded

Added new playlist mechanic on multiplayer maps: Plays music exclusive to the theatre of operations, and doesnt repeat tracks.

Added starting cooldown to tier 1 finnish squads of 120s

Added cooldown to finnish tier 2 infantry

Added a limit of 1 to 210mm nebelwerfer 42

Added quadratic bullet drop past max range for HE, HEAT, SM, WP shells to avoid farshooting

Added preview loading screens for Finnish PvP maps

Added dx11 shader cache files

Added fragment pattern effect to several explosion FX

Updated localizations

Updated finnish skirmishes for talvisota DLC: Pathing, reinforcements, and other fixes.

Updated finnish bots

Updated marksmen squads for finland be composed of only marksmen to avoid incongruency with the standard NCO

Updated targeting tag for HE shells to "all_he" to allow several HE shells to be created with equal priority and to avoid multiple targeting tags for HE shells

Updated finnish bot scripts with new units

Updated auto-reloading on idle to happen when the magazine is below 75% capacity

Updated RU_translation: fixed alignment rus ger campaign, also skirmish mode

Updated small text corrections on skirmish /story texts

Updated wooden fence blast armor so that most AP grenades can destroy them

Updated fading on rain fx

Updated tank and cannon main gun vision to match the weapon range changes from previous update

Updated 37mm-40mm auto cannon HE shell blast strength to use same formula as other non-auto HE shells of the same size. Net result: increased blast strength, reduced blast radius

Updated bazooka ground hit explosion FX

Updated smoke shell FX

Updated name and logic and visuals for FX WP bursting smoke shells

Updated 3v3_lakhta E flag balance

Updated WP medium and big FX

Updated hmgun_rus localization to state B-30 rounds (AP)

Updated some german camo textures

Updated moved all c3 localization into main localization files for standard english language

Updated ä with ae in skirmish/mission reinforcements localization

Updated several german and soviet vehicle localizations to be more historically accurate and nation accurate

Fixed max range on T3485 HE

Fixed finnish Talvisota DLC PvP winter maps not loading the right winter camo/uniforms on troops.

Fixed enemy random spawn armor chance to get stuck on Berlin skirmish

Fixed and improved russian translation in skirmish

Fixed WP grenades not being deleted after detonating

Fixed WP grenades doubling up with smoke grenades and generating double vision cylinders

Fixed cursor for APDS had one wrong image

Fixed some textures

Fixed some jaeger to jäger localization for finland

Fixed auto-rifle damage to be in-line with other rifles

Fixed texture of sdkfz250 variants' wheels (alpha channel problems)

Fixed ammo boxes from exploding when run over

Fixed bazooka blastwaves sometimes occurring twice or not at all

Fixed CP of T3485 and Churchill III

Fixed (conquest) Shaforovo - arming the mines

Fixed that non-finland owners being able to play as finland on specific-nation games.

Fixed Fixed price of T26 Mod.31 on early war which was too high (should be 120MP like on mid war)

Fixed white death not taking CP in mid war

Fixed [mp] unit destroy stats event syncronization (affects kill counts, veterancy etc)

Fixed mem leak on conquest end

Fixed skipping the Byte Order Mark in localization files

Fixed some frequent crashes

Fixed [inventory] repair kits disappearing on repair attempt when soldier's inventory is full

Fixed memory leak in KitExchange order

Fixed prevent players from joining slots if they don't have the appropriate dlc

Fixed [multiplayer] squad commander selection desync

Fixed repeating win msg in conquest

Fixed DCG Lakhta & Lakhta Winter: made bridges broader for easier vehicle pathing

Fixed MP Lysovo: made bridges broader for easier vehicle pathing

Fixed DCG Tormasenvaara: fixed map borders polys

Fixed Other small issues on maps made after the bug report form

Fixed roof parts to collapse when rest of roof is destroyed for sov_2st_build1 building

Fixed rain night fx

Fixed vision for Sdkfz 221 and Sdkfz 222

Fixed volumes and armor settings for Marder 2 base and xx model

Fixed vision settings for the Marder2

Fixed armor thickness for barrel on the Marder3

Fixed SP Polarfox: water FX on the river

Fixed SP Ilomantsi: pathing around the bridge

Fixed MP Glushkovo: foxholes that didn't generate cover

Fixed MP Kirjavala: small visual issues

Fixed vision range on soviet vehicles with 85mm gun to match gun range

Fixed 1944_07-fin_ilomantsi - tankcrew pathing issue

Fixed 1941_08-fin_polar_fox_alakurtti - fixed fuel/aa truck arrival waypoint rotation target too long causing them to loop around to reach the waypoint they never reached

Fixed 1943_02-ger_kharkov - fixed lefh18 hero buy

Increased semi-auto rifle accuracy and max zeroing (semi-autos were worse than bolt actions at all ranges except point blank) and adjusted semi-auto sniper accuracy to equal 0 change after base accuracy increase

Increased price of finnish marksmen

Increased price of kfz13 from 110 to 130 MP

Increased price of late war finnish heavy engineer (tier 1) from 5dp to 10dp

Increased price of late war finnish kv1e (tier 2) from 10dp to 20dp

Increased price of finnish tier 1 riflemen from 6MP to 7MP

Increased price of finnish tier 2 riflemen from 8MP to 9MP

Increased cp of finnish Hotchkiss w40 (tier 3) from 11cp to 25cp

Increased slightly the walking speed of Russian shields

Increased tier (1->2) of large volkssturm squad on doctrine late war and gave it a pak40, increased cost to 20DP

Increased CP of finnish tier 2 riflemen from 2 to 3 CP (to the same level as other tier 2 soldiers)

Increased CP of finnish tier 3 and 4 soldiers from 3 to 4 CP

Increased capture power of finnish tier 3 and 4 soldiers from 2 to 2.5

Increased capture power of finnish tier 1 soldiers from 0.1 to 1

Increased capture power of finnish tier 2 soldiers from 1 to 1.5

Increased range of 170mm minenwerfer

Increased accuracy of 170mm minenwerfer

Increased accuracy of 200mm ladungswerfer

Increased range of 200mm ladungswerfer

Increased reload time of 210mm nebelwerfer from 90 to 120s

Increased slightly the blast energy of 20mm-25mm Auto cannon HE shells

Decreased price of T-34/85 from 765MP to 700MP

Decreased price of DsHK truck from 170 to 150 MP

Decreased price of Maxim x4 truck from 150 to 130 MP

Decreased price of FAI-M from 155 to 135 MP

Decreased tier (2->1) of 37mm flak37 on doctrine late war

Decreased price of late war finnish engineer squad (tier 1) from 10dp to 5dp

Decreased price of late war finnish t50 (tier 1) from 15dp to 10dp

Decreased price of late war finnish l62 (tier 1) from 20dp to 15dp

Decreased price of late war finnish k18 late (tier 2) from 25dp to 20dp

Decreased price of late war soviet churchill iii (tier 2) from 25dp to 20dp

Decreased price of late war finnish jsu152 (tier 3) from 45dp to 40dp

Decreased price of late war soviet isu152 (tier 3) from 45dp to 40dp

Decreased price of late war soviet bm-31 (tier 3) from 70dp to 65dp

Decreased price of late war german sturmpanzer 4 (tier 3) from 45dp to 35dp

Decreased price of flamethrowers from 90 to 60MP

Decreased price of T70 from 20DP to 15DP

Decreased price of 170mm minenwerfer from 35dp to 30dp

Decreased price of brummbar from 35dp to 30dp

Decreased price of Sturmtiger from 60DP to 50DP

Decreased ammo boxes durability slightly so AT grenades can destroy them easier

Decreased starting timer of tier 4 finnish cooldowns from 240 to 120s

Decreased interval of tier 4 finnish cooldowns from 200 to 120s

Decreased accuracy of 210mm nebelwerfer by 10%

Decreased blast energy of German 2.8cm HE shell by using the same formula as other HE shells of the same size

Decreased accuracy of Finnish cannon 84mm K18

Removed nebelwerfer 42 from all-round tier 2 finland doctrine units, replaced with 105mm H33

Removed 2x nebelwerfer 41 from all-round tier 3 finland doctrine units, replaced with nebelwerfer 42