Dead Man´s Diary Update 1.5 Beta

The Update 1.5 for Dead Man´s Diary is now aviable for beta.
We added a dynamic help mode, along with some improvements for the control and UI.
How to install the beta version of the update?
- In your Library, you click with the right mouse button on the entry of the "Dead Man´s Diary"
- In the drop-menu, you click on the entry "Properties"
- In the window "Dead Man´s Diary - Properties" you select the tab "BETAS"
- In the field "Select the beta you would like to opt into:" select the entry "Beta"
- Now you can close the window and the beta version of the update should download right away
- After downloading the update you can start "Dead Man´s Diary" via the "PLAY" button
Changelog 1.5:
- We added a new optional dynamic help mode, to make the game more beginner friendly
If enabled it will activate after a certain time and can be disabled in the settings menu any time
- Subtitles will now be displayed in all ingame UIs
- The mouse sensitivity while aiming can now be set seperatly in the settings
- UI improvements
