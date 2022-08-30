Dead Man´s Diary Update 1.5 Beta

Share · View all patches · Build 9415281 · Last edited 30 August 2022 – 12:09:21 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Update 1.5 for Dead Man´s Diary is now aviable for beta.

We added a dynamic help mode, along with some improvements for the control and UI.

How to install the beta version of the update?

In your Library, you click with the right mouse button on the entry of the "Dead Man´s Diary"

In the drop-menu, you click on the entry "Properties"

In the window "Dead Man´s Diary - Properties" you select the tab "BETAS"

In the field "Select the beta you would like to opt into:" select the entry "Beta"

Now you can close the window and the beta version of the update should download right away

After downloading the update you can start "Dead Man´s Diary" via the "PLAY" button

Changelog 1.5: