Now when you bring the fireworks down to the bottom of the space, they go off with a pop...!
Be careful not to lower the fireworks too far down into the water and enjoy the fireworks.
オンライン線香花火 update for 30 August 2022
Ver2.4.0 Update
Now when you bring the fireworks down to the bottom of the space, they go off with a pop...!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update