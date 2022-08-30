Update 1.0.6

Beta branch has been merged to the main game - all branches are now at the same 1.0.6 version.
Update includes the following beta branch versions:
1.0.6:
-
Add rebindable Camera Mode key
-
Lower the "Black Horse Mad Dash" victory point requirements
-
Reduce the passive point gain from TA Level upgrades - now scales up to x6.5 instead of x10
-
Slightly increase the recharge rate of A-10 PGM runs
-
Fix TBM damage being too low
-
Fix strongpoints not using player's camouflage & decals
-
Buff DPICM Artillery: +2 ammo for full 5 bursts, matching accuracy for HE-FRAG version, increased armor & cover negation
-
Adjust PsyOps event card to make auto-retreats more possible
1.0.5a:
-
Fix regression that resulted in very small amounts of defenders in Operations
-
'Reaction' operation will now end early when all objectives are completed, which is possible to do in 2 out of 3 Phases
-
Fix Fire Support platoon name in 'Firebird'
1.0.5:
Updated the Attack Mode:
-
Fix the over-the-top counter-attacks by significantly reducing the amount of "counter-attack points" defender receives for retreating units
-
Fix player force unable to grow above 1000 DPs total
-
'Disperse' the static defenders by adding flanking positions far outside the objective areas. Keep that in mind when doing deep flanking maneuvers
-
Improve AAA/SAM positioning - they will avoid frontline objectives
-
Add randomized obstacle lines
-
Increase the player starting points slightly
(Some more changes to the Attack mode are planned for later)
-
Blind Guardian: Fix longer re-deployment delays for retreated & destroyed platoons compared to other operations
-
Reaction: Significantly reduce the frequency and strength of "unannounced" counter-attacks, added a link from Red spawn to Warehouses, added a pair of replacement squads for Marder platoons
-
Adjust ATGM firing logic - unless explicitly ordered, units will avoid wasting missiles on retreating targets
-
Re-enable wrecks clean-up routine - currently, the amount of wrecks it considers 'too much' is dependent on the Detail level setting (50 / 100 / 150)
-
Disable LOS Tool range rings when displayed by Shift - they overlapped with weapon & vision ranges too much
-
Adjust 203mm TacAid effects to be more distinguishable from regular artillery TacAids
-
Add 60 minutes time limit option to Skirmish
1.0.4:
-
Add random map and random regiment options for Skirmish
-
Add more Skirmish income & starting point levels, explicitly display the effects
-
Fix potential issue with multi-monitor display naming
-
Fix skipped Operations not getting progression stars - hopefully, this will correctly restore your existing progress too
-
Add dedicated Camera rotation keys
-
Add Cursor Size opiton
-
Add option to sort platoons by type in the main panel
-
Add separate Free Camera controls bindings
-
Fix light / water issues on certain effects - visible as bright squares on the water surface
-
Fix PostOp results coalition colors issues
-
Adjust 'Reaction' Operation difficulty, reducing the counter-attacks strength (work in progress)
-
Adjust parameters for Skirmish Attack mode (work in progress)
-
Fix DDR TF for 332nd Guards Tank Regiment in Skirmish
-
Buff SAM units: slightly more range, slightly more accuracy
-
Fix Air Superiority event card localization bug
-
Fix ally supply platoons in Blind Guard 3 taking player's supplies
-
Attack commands against targets within minimum range are explicitly canceled instead of units trying to close to zero distance
-
To avoid an occasional misclick during battle, helicopters will now respond to both Fast and Reverse move commands - they'll handle them as a usual move command
-
Fix Fast/Reverse/Attack move user actions leaving the facing helper tool visible after aborting the command
-
Fix TBMs reload time affected by TA Level
-
Fix supply platoons unable to draw global supplies from the starting zone in Skirmish
-
Fix allied infantry losses being added to the total kill tallies in Operations
-
Fix incorrect wheel rotation on reverse movement
-
Tone down lightning intensity
-
Update mortars:
- Adjust shot effect
- Add correct names for Belgium and West German mortars
- Separate 107mm and 120mm mortars
- Update textures for Leo2, BM-21, Ural, FV100 series, BMD2, T55A
Changed files in this update