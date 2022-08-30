 Skip to content

Regiments update for 30 August 2022

Update 1.0.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Beta branch has been merged to the main game - all branches are now at the same 1.0.6 version.

Update includes the following beta branch versions:

1.0.6:

  • Add rebindable Camera Mode key

  • Lower the "Black Horse Mad Dash" victory point requirements

  • Reduce the passive point gain from TA Level upgrades - now scales up to x6.5 instead of x10

  • Slightly increase the recharge rate of A-10 PGM runs

  • Fix TBM damage being too low

  • Fix strongpoints not using player's camouflage & decals

  • Buff DPICM Artillery: +2 ammo for full 5 bursts, matching accuracy for HE-FRAG version, increased armor & cover negation

  • Adjust PsyOps event card to make auto-retreats more possible

1.0.5a:

  • Fix regression that resulted in very small amounts of defenders in Operations

  • 'Reaction' operation will now end early when all objectives are completed, which is possible to do in 2 out of 3 Phases

  • Fix Fire Support platoon name in 'Firebird'

1.0.5:

Updated the Attack Mode:

  • Fix the over-the-top counter-attacks by significantly reducing the amount of "counter-attack points" defender receives for retreating units

  • Fix player force unable to grow above 1000 DPs total

  • 'Disperse' the static defenders by adding flanking positions far outside the objective areas. Keep that in mind when doing deep flanking maneuvers

  • Improve AAA/SAM positioning - they will avoid frontline objectives

  • Add randomized obstacle lines

  • Increase the player starting points slightly
    (Some more changes to the Attack mode are planned for later)

  • Blind Guardian: Fix longer re-deployment delays for retreated & destroyed platoons compared to other operations

  • Reaction: Significantly reduce the frequency and strength of "unannounced" counter-attacks, added a link from Red spawn to Warehouses, added a pair of replacement squads for Marder platoons

  • Adjust ATGM firing logic - unless explicitly ordered, units will avoid wasting missiles on retreating targets

  • Re-enable wrecks clean-up routine - currently, the amount of wrecks it considers 'too much' is dependent on the Detail level setting (50 / 100 / 150)

  • Disable LOS Tool range rings when displayed by Shift - they overlapped with weapon & vision ranges too much

  • Adjust 203mm TacAid effects to be more distinguishable from regular artillery TacAids

  • Add 60 minutes time limit option to Skirmish

1.0.4:

  • Add random map and random regiment options for Skirmish

  • Add more Skirmish income & starting point levels, explicitly display the effects

  • Fix potential issue with multi-monitor display naming

  • Fix skipped Operations not getting progression stars - hopefully, this will correctly restore your existing progress too

  • Add dedicated Camera rotation keys

  • Add Cursor Size opiton

  • Add option to sort platoons by type in the main panel

  • Add separate Free Camera controls bindings

  • Fix light / water issues on certain effects - visible as bright squares on the water surface

  • Fix PostOp results coalition colors issues

  • Adjust 'Reaction' Operation difficulty, reducing the counter-attacks strength (work in progress)

  • Adjust parameters for Skirmish Attack mode (work in progress)

  • Fix DDR TF for 332nd Guards Tank Regiment in Skirmish

  • Buff SAM units: slightly more range, slightly more accuracy

  • Fix Air Superiority event card localization bug

  • Fix ally supply platoons in Blind Guard 3 taking player's supplies

  • Attack commands against targets within minimum range are explicitly canceled instead of units trying to close to zero distance

  • To avoid an occasional misclick during battle, helicopters will now respond to both Fast and Reverse move commands - they'll handle them as a usual move command

  • Fix Fast/Reverse/Attack move user actions leaving the facing helper tool visible after aborting the command

  • Fix TBMs reload time affected by TA Level

  • Fix supply platoons unable to draw global supplies from the starting zone in Skirmish

  • Fix allied infantry losses being added to the total kill tallies in Operations

  • Fix incorrect wheel rotation on reverse movement

  • Tone down lightning intensity

  • Update mortars:

  • Adjust shot effect
  • Add correct names for Belgium and West German mortars
  • Separate 107mm and 120mm mortars
  • Update textures for Leo2, BM-21, Ural, FV100 series, BMD2, T55A

