Update 1.0.6

Beta branch has been merged to the main game - all branches are now at the same 1.0.6 version.

Update includes the following beta branch versions:

Adjust PsyOps event card to make auto-retreats more possible

Buff DPICM Artillery: +2 ammo for full 5 bursts, matching accuracy for HE-FRAG version, increased armor & cover negation

Fix strongpoints not using player's camouflage & decals

Fix TBM damage being too low

Slightly increase the recharge rate of A-10 PGM runs

Reduce the passive point gain from TA Level upgrades - now scales up to x6.5 instead of x10

Fix Fire Support platoon name in 'Firebird'

'Reaction' operation will now end early when all objectives are completed, which is possible to do in 2 out of 3 Phases

Fix regression that resulted in very small amounts of defenders in Operations

Updated the Attack Mode:

Fix the over-the-top counter-attacks by significantly reducing the amount of "counter-attack points" defender receives for retreating units

Fix player force unable to grow above 1000 DPs total

'Disperse' the static defenders by adding flanking positions far outside the objective areas. Keep that in mind when doing deep flanking maneuvers

Improve AAA/SAM positioning - they will avoid frontline objectives

Add randomized obstacle lines

Increase the player starting points slightly

(Some more changes to the Attack mode are planned for later)

Blind Guardian: Fix longer re-deployment delays for retreated & destroyed platoons compared to other operations

Reaction: Significantly reduce the frequency and strength of "unannounced" counter-attacks, added a link from Red spawn to Warehouses, added a pair of replacement squads for Marder platoons

Adjust ATGM firing logic - unless explicitly ordered, units will avoid wasting missiles on retreating targets

Re-enable wrecks clean-up routine - currently, the amount of wrecks it considers 'too much' is dependent on the Detail level setting (50 / 100 / 150)

Disable LOS Tool range rings when displayed by Shift - they overlapped with weapon & vision ranges too much

Adjust 203mm TacAid effects to be more distinguishable from regular artillery TacAids