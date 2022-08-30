Update v0.9.17: HOT FIX

Dear Everyone!

We appreciate all the loves you have sent towards <Who's Who?>.

After launching the game yesterday, we have seen many bugs occur in the game.

We truly apologize for the build not being so stable.

We knew that an immediate patch was required and had prepared a new build.

We have fixed critical issues occurring in the game, and further patches will be lined up to stabilize the game.

[Main Fixes]

Characters getting stuck in the wall

Going in to a game lobby where the game has started already

Characters moving around in the lobby

The error character showing up in the next mode

Ghost showing up in the irrelevant map

Able to revive outside of the red-zone

If you have any questions regarding the game,

please use the discussion below to let us know.

We apologize once again for the inconvenience and we will give our best to make something better.

Thank you.

G1Playground