 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Last World Playtest update for 30 August 2022

v0.1.047 (29/08/2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 9415164 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.1.047 (29/08/2022)

Changes:

  1. Now the Dronetization mode will not be disabled when opening the Build window, if it was enabled
  2. The button to enter the Dronetization mode has been moved to the right border of the screen
  3. Now during the placement of buildings, the Dronetization mode can be turned on and be active
  4. Now, when placing some buildings (for example, the Technical Drone Station), the Dronetization mode will automatically turn on
  5. Now in the modding window, if the critical module is not installed, then the text above the icon will be yellow
  6. Now the unit will not be able to move if it does not have the head module installed
  7. Drones' mining ability has been reduced by 2 times
  8. Increased the amount of energy received by 10% when burning resources
  9. Now the Ore Clearing Station will only receive ores when clearing stone
  10. Now cleaning buildings will by default take a whole stack of resources to clean up (previously it was 10)
  11. Reduced the probability of extracting organics from stones by 50%
  12. All items temporarily removed the mass indicator
  13. Localization and text, some edits
  14. Now when you click [LMB] on the production slots in the Build Window of the Component Factory, the Production Window will be called
  15. Now on the global map of the location, when the scale changes, the resource icons will also scale
  16. Now the Power Collector will simultaneously charge all the Energy Cells that were placed in the charging slots
  17. Now, when deleting the Water platform, on which the unit is located, a message will be displayed that when deleting the building, the units will be deleted too

Added:

  1. Added new monitoring mode - Power Grid
  2. Added new sections to Wikipedia (resources, modules, tools, technologies, etc.)
  3. A unit status indicator has been added to the unit's inventory (located in the upper left corner, activated when there are problems with the unit)
  4. Added indication of critical modules for units in the modding window, without which the unit will not be able to function
  5. A new selection mode has been added for mining or destroying scene props, now you can select both vegetation and mountain together
  6. Added the first iteration of the game hint system
  7. Added the first iteration of the game task system (works when creating a new game)
  8. Added generation of rocks with copper ore in locations
  9. A new section has been added to unit tooltips listing the contents of the unit's inventory

Corrected:

  1. Fixed an issue where the "Unit too far" panel would not disappear after a while and re-create
  2. Fixed a bug when, after closing the inventory of a unit in the Build Window, an indicator appeared on the unit icon that there were no wheels
  3. Fixed a bug when, after sending an Energy Cell for recharging, a unit continued to consume energy from it
  4. Fixed a bug when, after loading the world, Solar panels did not produce electricity
  5. Fixed a bug when a unit could move without an Energy Cell
  6. Fixed a bug when double-clicking on a building did not open the Building Window
  7. Fixed a bug when, after canceling a building under construction, the context menu was not deleted
  8. Fixed a bug with the Local teleport, when several units were sent to it for teleportation, they came to one point but the teleportation did not work

Changed files in this update

Depot 2015901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link