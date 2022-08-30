v0.1.047 (29/08/2022)
Changes:
- Now the Dronetization mode will not be disabled when opening the Build window, if it was enabled
- The button to enter the Dronetization mode has been moved to the right border of the screen
- Now during the placement of buildings, the Dronetization mode can be turned on and be active
- Now, when placing some buildings (for example, the Technical Drone Station), the Dronetization mode will automatically turn on
- Now in the modding window, if the critical module is not installed, then the text above the icon will be yellow
- Now the unit will not be able to move if it does not have the head module installed
- Drones' mining ability has been reduced by 2 times
- Increased the amount of energy received by 10% when burning resources
- Now the Ore Clearing Station will only receive ores when clearing stone
- Now cleaning buildings will by default take a whole stack of resources to clean up (previously it was 10)
- Reduced the probability of extracting organics from stones by 50%
- All items temporarily removed the mass indicator
- Localization and text, some edits
- Now when you click [LMB] on the production slots in the Build Window of the Component Factory, the Production Window will be called
- Now on the global map of the location, when the scale changes, the resource icons will also scale
- Now the Power Collector will simultaneously charge all the Energy Cells that were placed in the charging slots
- Now, when deleting the Water platform, on which the unit is located, a message will be displayed that when deleting the building, the units will be deleted too
Added:
- Added new monitoring mode - Power Grid
- Added new sections to Wikipedia (resources, modules, tools, technologies, etc.)
- A unit status indicator has been added to the unit's inventory (located in the upper left corner, activated when there are problems with the unit)
- Added indication of critical modules for units in the modding window, without which the unit will not be able to function
- A new selection mode has been added for mining or destroying scene props, now you can select both vegetation and mountain together
- Added the first iteration of the game hint system
- Added the first iteration of the game task system (works when creating a new game)
- Added generation of rocks with copper ore in locations
- A new section has been added to unit tooltips listing the contents of the unit's inventory
Corrected:
- Fixed an issue where the "Unit too far" panel would not disappear after a while and re-create
- Fixed a bug when, after closing the inventory of a unit in the Build Window, an indicator appeared on the unit icon that there were no wheels
- Fixed a bug when, after sending an Energy Cell for recharging, a unit continued to consume energy from it
- Fixed a bug when, after loading the world, Solar panels did not produce electricity
- Fixed a bug when a unit could move without an Energy Cell
- Fixed a bug when double-clicking on a building did not open the Building Window
- Fixed a bug when, after canceling a building under construction, the context menu was not deleted
- Fixed a bug with the Local teleport, when several units were sent to it for teleportation, they came to one point but the teleportation did not work
Changed files in this update