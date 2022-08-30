Platypus Adventures 1.13
Minor update focused on balance and gameplay
Adjustments
- Added a trench in the ocean area leading to the entrance of the deep sea
- Added a few more pickups on the early path out of Platy's home
- Reduced the amount of spawned enemies at green hill, in the forest
- Reduced standard enemies attack range
- lowered snake's health and damage
- Adjusted the swinging vine to automatically release at the correct exit point
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck with a swinging vine
- Fixed an issue where the player could skip ahead in the story at the beginning
- Fixed an issue where the cassowary mount would move too fast
Changed files in this update