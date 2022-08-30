 Skip to content

Platypus Adventures update for 30 August 2022

Platypus Adventures 1.13 Minor update

Build 9415144

Minor update focused on balance and gameplay

Adjustments

  • Added a trench in the ocean area leading to the entrance of the deep sea
  • Added a few more pickups on the early path out of Platy's home
  • Reduced the amount of spawned enemies at green hill, in the forest
  • Reduced standard enemies attack range
  • lowered snake's health and damage
  • Adjusted the swinging vine to automatically release at the correct exit point

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck with a swinging vine
  • Fixed an issue where the player could skip ahead in the story at the beginning
  • Fixed an issue where the cassowary mount would move too fast

