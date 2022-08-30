 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tabletop Creator update for 30 August 2022

New Update (2022.1.12a)

Share · View all patches · Build 9415128 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

Drag & drop has landed ! You can now sort or move your items between your sets ! 🥳🎉

Full release notes:
✨ New Features
  • Allow to sort items using drag and drop in the component screen.
  • Allow to sort items between different sets in the component screen.
  • Add animations for all item grid layout movements in the component screen.
  • Show loaded project name in app title.
🔨 Changes
  • Variables are now referenced in panels with case insensitive lookups.
  • Do not allow duplicated variables with the same code (was case sensitive).
  • Rename LightLegacy theme to Classic.
🔧 Improvements
  • Improve zoom effect in blueprint manager screen (remove wobbliness).
  • Add scroll animation when a scroll view is modified automatically.
  • Allow tab between inputs in the settings screen.
🐛 Bugfixes
  • Fix images being loaded with linear color space instead of gamma (noticeable in dark images).
  • Fix variable code input not returning to the previous value when using an invalid value.
  • Fix save button tooltip text color not being linked with the active theme.
  • Fix change blueprint dropdown border not being linked with the active theme.
  • Fix some input elements reacting to mouse buttons other than left mouse button click.
  • Fix panel list scroll when selecting a panel in the component item editor screen.
  • Fix variable list scroll when creating or duplicating a new variable in the variable screen.

📌 Read the official manual / documentation 📘 to learn how to use Tabletop Creator
📌 If you have feedback or want to report an issue, please join to our Discord server 💬

https://store.steampowered.com/app/861590/Tabletop_Creator/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23668/Tabletop_Designers_Bundle/

Changed files in this update

Tabletop Creator Depot Depot 861592
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link