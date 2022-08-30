New Update (2022.1.12a)

Hi everyone!
Drag & drop has landed ! You can now sort or move your items between your sets ! 🥳🎉
Full release notes:
✨ New Features
- Allow to sort items using drag and drop in the component screen.
- Allow to sort items between different sets in the component screen.
- Add animations for all item grid layout movements in the component screen.
- Show loaded project name in app title.
🔨 Changes
- Variables are now referenced in panels with case insensitive lookups.
- Do not allow duplicated variables with the same code (was case sensitive).
- Rename LightLegacy theme to Classic.
🔧 Improvements
- Improve zoom effect in blueprint manager screen (remove wobbliness).
- Add scroll animation when a scroll view is modified automatically.
- Allow tab between inputs in the settings screen.
🐛 Bugfixes
- Fix images being loaded with linear color space instead of gamma (noticeable in dark images).
- Fix variable code input not returning to the previous value when using an invalid value.
- Fix save button tooltip text color not being linked with the active theme.
- Fix change blueprint dropdown border not being linked with the active theme.
- Fix some input elements reacting to mouse buttons other than left mouse button click.
- Fix panel list scroll when selecting a panel in the component item editor screen.
- Fix variable list scroll when creating or duplicating a new variable in the variable screen.
