New Update (2022.1.12a)

Hi everyone!

Drag & drop has landed ! You can now sort or move your items between your sets ! 🥳🎉

Full release notes:

✨ New Features

Allow to sort items using drag and drop in the component screen.

Allow to sort items between different sets in the component screen.

Add animations for all item grid layout movements in the component screen.

Show loaded project name in app title.

🔨 Changes

Variables are now referenced in panels with case insensitive lookups.

Do not allow duplicated variables with the same code (was case sensitive).

Rename LightLegacy theme to Classic.

🔧 Improvements

Improve zoom effect in blueprint manager screen (remove wobbliness).

Add scroll animation when a scroll view is modified automatically.

Allow tab between inputs in the settings screen.

🐛 Bugfixes

Fix images being loaded with linear color space instead of gamma (noticeable in dark images).

Fix variable code input not returning to the previous value when using an invalid value.

Fix save button tooltip text color not being linked with the active theme.

Fix change blueprint dropdown border not being linked with the active theme.

Fix some input elements reacting to mouse buttons other than left mouse button click.

Fix panel list scroll when selecting a panel in the component item editor screen.

Fix variable list scroll when creating or duplicating a new variable in the variable screen.

