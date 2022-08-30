-Nerfed ascension (it was too good)

-changed scripexecution order to reduce/remove UI jitter (aim/pickup-hud/playershipcontrol)

-Changed how the vortex works -> worst event just became the most fun event

-Added nullchecks to gunbehaviour hitboxes

-Extended unlock-code to check for achievements

-Extended shipupgrades post-game for those that want to grind to overpoweredness

-Fixed min/maxcharge sounds of enemies being audible

-Rewrote enemy detecting range, allowing for longer snipes

-Added Assassin faction

-Added assassin weapons

-Added more pirate weapons

-Fixed a bug with the create new profile -> how long was this broken? Jesus christ

-Rewrote shop code to check for achievements