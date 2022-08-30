 Skip to content

Crystal Souls: Fragment Hunters update for 30 August 2022

v1.0.008

Share · View all patches · Build 9415089 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Nerfed ascension (it was too good)
-changed scripexecution order to reduce/remove UI jitter (aim/pickup-hud/playershipcontrol)
-Changed how the vortex works -> worst event just became the most fun event
-Added nullchecks to gunbehaviour hitboxes
-Extended unlock-code to check for achievements
-Extended shipupgrades post-game for those that want to grind to overpoweredness
-Fixed min/maxcharge sounds of enemies being audible
-Rewrote enemy detecting range, allowing for longer snipes
-Added Assassin faction
-Added assassin weapons
-Added more pirate weapons
-Fixed a bug with the create new profile -> how long was this broken? Jesus christ
-Rewrote shop code to check for achievements

