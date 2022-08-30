❄️ Devlog #5 - Snow Biome, New Character Model, and More!

Howdy Adventurers!

Who else needs a little cool down? Well, we have some frosty news to share with you and tons of new content! An updated Alpha version of Above Snakes has been published to Steam and is ready to play!

Watch the Devlog on YouTube

Don't want to read the devlog or would like to see more in-game footage? Take a shortcut and watch the devlog on YouTube!

New Biomes, New Quests, and New Content!

We have added two more biomes: Snow Forest and Ice Lake along with a couple of story tiles on which you can meet new people who tell the story of Above Snakes. All in all, we have added a total of 10+ new quests and 10+ new tiles with tons of resources.







New Character Model and Visible Equipment

Even though our old character model looked really nice, it was necessary to switch to a new one for a couple of reasons. Firstly, we needed a modular character model to display equipped items on the body. The old one was not created in a modular way. Secondly, we really liked the low-poly look of the new model as it fits the art style of the game very well.

Bow and Arrow Combat

We have implemented ranged combat and hunting! Our good old friend Stark, the lumberjack, will have a new quest for you. Once you inspect his hunting gear and talk to him about it, he will offer to teach you how to hunt.

We have bound melee weapons to the left mouse button and ranged weapons to the right mouse button. In combat, you can switch seamlessly between the two. Controllers are, of course, also supported.

We've Started Localizing the Game!

As promised with the Kickstarter, Above Snakes will be available in many languages. When you start up the game, you can now select your language preference. You will be able to see the extent to which that language has already been translated (the percentages will vary and will increase over time). We display any texts that are not yet translated in English.

Disclaimer: Please don't expect too much at this point regarding the translations as we have only just begun translating the game. Additionally, we are working on a way to have more languages translated during the Alpha and Beta phases. Our plan is to get everything re-written and re-translated by professionals before release. Until then, we will probably rely on our network and any help from the community.

That concludes another update! As always, we are happy to hear your feedback about any and all changes we make to the game. Please feel free to leave a comment down below or hop into the discussions on our Discord server!

Cheers,

Tobi