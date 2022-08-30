Dragon Caffi now on PC, Mac & Linux!

Hi everyone! First of all, thank you all so much for your patience with us while we've been working on these updates! We hope they make our little Dragon Caffi game a much more enjoyable experience!

Controls - After listening to our community, we have added the ability to change controls for Mouse, Keyboard and Controllers. We've also improved the in-game UI experience so that it's easier to navigate between Journal sections and the Cookbook.

Achievements! - We have added in new achievements, so you can now share how far you've come with Margo! We will hopefully be adding more to these in the near future, so keep your eyes peeled for some really fun ones popping up :)

Platforms - We have been hard at work porting and testing Dragon Caffi for Linux and Mac (Both Intel and Apple Silicon), and with this update, those two platforms are now available! Yay! As always, if you find any bugs or issues, please don't hesitate to get in touch with us either via Twitter (ddraighouse over there!) or email and we'll help you as much as we can to get your game back on track and fixed :)

We've also made some general improvements and bug fixes in this update, and, in honor of this nice shiny new release, we've got a 70% off Steam Sale planned shortly too!

Thanks for sticking with us, and we hope you enjoy the game!