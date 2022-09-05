Washed ashore on Vokka Island without any memory...

You must now start a new life and find ways to recover your lost memories.

Re:Legend launches from early access!



As you explore the land of Ethia, you will find Vokka Island! Here you will learn to survive by farming the land, befriending local villagers, expanding the village and raising your very own magical creatures, known as ‘Magnus’.

These wonderous, mythical creatures roam the land of Ethia.

Every Magnus is tameable and will prove to be a valuable asset and friend. The more you work with them and care for your Magnus, the more they will grow differently, depending on your actions and decisions.

Reclaiming your memories is no easy task! The world of Ethia is filled with dangerous Magnus and many exciting yet threatening challenges await you.

As you enjoy and explore the land of Ethia, you will:

✨ Tame & breed magical creatures

🌾 Cultivate your own farm to acquire food and materials

🔨 Mine, build and craft your own items

🛡️ Forge weaponry and then go off to battle

🏘️ Befriend the local villagers and attend to their needs

🏝️ Adventure alone or with your friends as you reclaim your memories

https://store.steampowered.com/app/823950/?utm_campaign=Launch&utm_source=SO&utm_medium=TW_organic

Are you able to survive and rebuild your own Legend? Your fate is in your hands.

We want to thank everyone who supported us on this journey - you gave us the opportunity to make this game a reality.