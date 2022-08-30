 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Animal Shelter update for 30 August 2022

Patch 1.1.11

Share · View all patches · Build 9414795 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**- Fixed issues with animals in shelter list not showing all animals

  • Fixed issues where the list of people looking for animals is empty**
  • Fixed duplicating objects laying on a party table
  • Fixes to animals' skin textures

Changed files in this update

Depot 1239321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link