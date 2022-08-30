InDev Patch 0.09.02

0.09.02 (Testing Branch & InDev Branch)
- Sobriety can no longer go above 100%
- Can no longer place empty food items into the pouch
- Consumables can no longer be selected while notebook is opened
- Empty consumables are no longer saved or loaded
- Fixed issue where one of Tamsin’s intro dialogues would use the old drink service system
- Fixed player not drying correctly after rain had stopped
- Fixed issue where player urine could make foundations appear invisible
- Fixed UI issue with cement mixture amounts
- Fixed a UI render issue that could leave item UI on screen
- Fixed misspelling of “Dishwahser” to “Dishwasher”
- Player will no longer hiccup or vomit when game is paused or in non-movement states
- Fixed Single Mattress reading “Shower” in the catalogue
- Fruit machine digital display should now correctly reset on new day
- Fixed NPC speech bubbles not appearing when they have something to say
Fixes for the current InDev branch. Hoping to get it into the main branch by the end of the week. Let me know if I've missed anything.
Thanks,
Greg
Changed depots in indev branch