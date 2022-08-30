InDev Patch 0.09.02

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

0.09.02 (Testing Branch & InDev Branch)

Sobriety can no longer go above 100%

Can no longer place empty food items into the pouch

Consumables can no longer be selected while notebook is opened

Empty consumables are no longer saved or loaded

Fixed issue where one of Tamsin’s intro dialogues would use the old drink service system

Fixed player not drying correctly after rain had stopped

Fixed issue where player urine could make foundations appear invisible

Fixed UI issue with cement mixture amounts

Fixed a UI render issue that could leave item UI on screen

Fixed misspelling of “Dishwahser” to “Dishwasher”

Player will no longer hiccup or vomit when game is paused or in non-movement states

Fixed Single Mattress reading “Shower” in the catalogue

Fruit machine digital display should now correctly reset on new day

Fixed NPC speech bubbles not appearing when they have something to say

Fixes for the current InDev branch. Hoping to get it into the main branch by the end of the week. Let me know if I've missed anything.

Thanks,

Greg