Spacetime Dimension will be released on 2022/08/31

Spacetime Dimension will be released soon,

Spacetime Dimension is a physics simulator based on NVIDIA engine in Unity3D, Players can build a chaotic system and observe its fantastic trajectory, observe the interaction and gravitational potential energy of planets, place an infinite number of dominoes and connect any number of space triangles.

You can explore an endless range of the world. The terrain is generated by waveform superposition without repetition. You can freely explore the ocean, islands, mountains, and even the solar system, set the direction and speed of the emitter, and place and launch objects.

Build with Joints or Springs and simulate the motion of single, double and multiple pendulums in accordance with Newtonian physics in the real world, or connect objects in arbitrary places such as triangles, triangular pyramids in 3D space, cubes, bridges, buildings, etc. Structures, even the strongest bridges and building solutions can be determined based on how much they bend under increased loads to facilitate construction and presentation in the real world at a true scale.

Soul Journey of Time and Space: You can travel freely in the universe and create your own planets, star systems, etc. You can also observe the gravitational potential energy of celestial bodies and how they bend the surrounding space.with God Mode, and you can simulate collisions between celestial bodies at will. Based on Newtonian mechanics, the motion of planets can be simulated in the infinite environment with gravity/without gravity, which is in line with science and physics, just drag and hold the planet, then gently toss it, and quietly watch the N-body evolution of stars, planets and moons.