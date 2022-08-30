Updated to ver 1.20.

Share · View all patches · Build 9414597 · Last edited 30 August 2022 – 10:09:35 UTC by Wendy

ver1.20

・Fixed a problem that the number of digits of the parameter of attack power in the upper left corner of the screen was displayed incorrectly.

・The number of times an item is counted in the "Footprints of Adventure" was incorrectly displayed.

・The HPMP recovery effect of grants is now increased according to the current maximum value.

・Some effects of other grants have been enhanced.

・Fixed a problem in which magic was recharged faster when registered as a shortcut than when equipped.

