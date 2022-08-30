Patch notes 1.0.13

Hello everyone!
A new round of bug fixes, and we heard your opinions on the golden fleece nerf so we did some adjusting to it, check it down below!
- Fixed issue when returning to base and dying at the same time
- Golden fleece cap has been removed! Damage modifier increases at half the amount
- Fixed shrine fuel bar displaying inaccurate fills sometimes.
- Fixed aberrant UI behaviors when application was not in focus
- Fixed issue where the camera stops following the player during the tutorial
- Fixed bug where you can die whilst picking up the monster heart
- Fixed issue where the illness bar displays there is waste around the base when there isn't
- Fixed certain NPC showing incorrect name
Changed files in this update