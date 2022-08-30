 Skip to content

Cult of the Lamb update for 30 August 2022

Patch notes 1.0.13

Build 9414543 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

A new round of bug fixes, and we heard your opinions on the golden fleece nerf so we did some adjusting to it, check it down below!
  • Fixed issue when returning to base and dying at the same time
  • Golden fleece cap has been removed! Damage modifier increases at half the amount
  • Fixed shrine fuel bar displaying inaccurate fills sometimes.
  • Fixed aberrant UI behaviors when application was not in focus
  • Fixed issue where the camera stops following the player during the tutorial
  • Fixed bug where you can die whilst picking up the monster heart
  • Fixed issue where the illness bar displays there is waste around the base when there isn't
  • Fixed certain NPC showing incorrect name

