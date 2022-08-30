v1.0.14 Patch Notes:

● Added announcements UI in the game.

● Adjusted the timing of "Autosave" before some important events.

● Adjusted the tombstone of the female ghost will no longer interact after taking the necklace to avoid confusion in subsequent events.

● Fixed an issue where the movement speed of some player was permanently reduced after being hit with the "Frozen Debuffe".

● Fixed an issue where the names of all monsters would be displayed in incorrect positions when map loaded if "Display Monster Names" was checked in options.

● Fixed an issue where the "Moonlight bear events" in the "West Divine Mt. Forest" would trigger repeatedly after the player dead.

● Fixed the problem that the UI was not properly switched to the corresponding panel when performing functions such as "Unequip Component", "Replace Component", "Repair Component" and "Disassemble Component".

● Optimized the fluency of attacking and using skills while character moving.

