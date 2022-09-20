Announcing: Our New hololive Cosmicube Collaboration!

Crewmates!

Hope you’re ready for some VTuber styled fun- our newest collab with hololive production is now live! Fake tasks, betray your friends, or vent as your favorite VTuber.

Working with hololive production has been a blast and we’re really excited to have a brand new Cosmicube available for you to unlock your favorite VTuber cosmetics. The Cosmicube will be a part of version v2022.9.20 for 110 Stars.

Purchase the hololive production Cosmicube and you’ll have the ability to unlock the following cosmetics:

Ayunda Risu Outfit

Ayunda Risu Hat

Gawr Gura Outfit

Gawr Gura Hat

Houshou Marine Hat

Houshou Marine Outfit

Inugami Korone Outfit

Inugami Korone Hat

Moona Hoshinova Outfit

Moona Hosinova Hat

Nekomata Okayu Outfit

Nekomata Okayu Hat

Ookami Mio Outfit

Ookami Mio Hat

Shirakami Fubuki Outfit

Shirakami Fubuki Hat

Usada Pekora Hat

Usada Pekora Outfit

Watson Amelia Outfit

Watson Amelia Hat

No Thoughts Visor

Sweepy Visor

Smug Aura Visor

Ah. Visor

Hmph! Visor

Teehee! Visor

Bored Now Visor

Nudge-Nudge Visor

Marine’s Eyepatch Visor

Haha What Could Be Wrong? Visor

This Cosmicube will be available until December 20th so be sure to get it in the store while it’s around. Have fun, do tasks, but be on the lookout for those Impostors...

See you later,

Dors

