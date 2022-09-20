Announcing: Our New hololive Cosmicube Collaboration!

Crewmates!
Hope you’re ready for some VTuber styled fun- our newest collab with hololive production is now live! Fake tasks, betray your friends, or vent as your favorite VTuber.
Working with hololive production has been a blast and we’re really excited to have a brand new Cosmicube available for you to unlock your favorite VTuber cosmetics. The Cosmicube will be a part of version v2022.9.20 for 110 Stars.
Purchase the hololive production Cosmicube and you’ll have the ability to unlock the following cosmetics:
- Ayunda Risu Outfit
- Ayunda Risu Hat
- Gawr Gura Outfit
- Gawr Gura Hat
- Houshou Marine Hat
- Houshou Marine Outfit
- Inugami Korone Outfit
- Inugami Korone Hat
- Moona Hoshinova Outfit
- Moona Hosinova Hat
- Nekomata Okayu Outfit
- Nekomata Okayu Hat
- Ookami Mio Outfit
- Ookami Mio Hat
- Shirakami Fubuki Outfit
- Shirakami Fubuki Hat
- Usada Pekora Hat
- Usada Pekora Outfit
- Watson Amelia Outfit
- Watson Amelia Hat
- No Thoughts Visor
- Sweepy Visor
- Smug Aura Visor
- Ah. Visor
- Hmph! Visor
- Teehee! Visor
- Bored Now Visor
- Nudge-Nudge Visor
- Marine’s Eyepatch Visor
- Haha What Could Be Wrong? Visor
This Cosmicube will be available until December 20th so be sure to get it in the store while it’s around. Have fun, do tasks, but be on the lookout for those Impostors...
See you later,
Dors
