- -Fixed a bug in the training order if the diary is drop in house earlier than necessary.
- -Fixed a bug after completing the ritual it was getting dark.
- -Removed rewards for additional content if the time spent in the match was less than 5 minutes
- -Added additional light on the container to make it better visible.
- -The sound of the helicopter is now quieter at the beginning of the match.
- -The sound of the container door is quieter now.
- -Now the list of players on the sanity monitor is completely updated over time.
- -Fixed an error when incorrectly honoring a good part of the ghost's soul, a non-host displayed that it was possible to perform a ritual.
- -Fixed some bugs on maps.
Ghost Exile update for 30 August 2022
Update 1.1.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update