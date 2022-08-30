 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ghost Exile update for 30 August 2022

Update 1.1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9414226 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • -Fixed a bug in the training order if the diary is drop in house earlier than necessary.
  • -Fixed a bug after completing the ritual it was getting dark.
  • -Removed rewards for additional content if the time spent in the match was less than 5 minutes
  • -Added additional light on the container to make it better visible.
  • -The sound of the helicopter is now quieter at the beginning of the match.
  • -The sound of the container door is quieter now.
  • -Now the list of players on the sanity monitor is completely updated over time.
  • -Fixed an error when incorrectly honoring a good part of the ghost's soul, a non-host displayed that it was possible to perform a ritual.
  • -Fixed some bugs on maps.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1807081
  • Loading history…
Depot 1807082
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link