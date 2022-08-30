Smarter bots!

As requested by the players, this update dramatically improves how the bots play. Playing single-player against bots should be a lot more enjoyable and even better when you add them to add some excitement to multiplayer games with a low player count. We have made the following improvements to the bots

The game will conclude when there are just bots left

Fixed bug that made bots immune to poison

Bots are smarter with what kind of items they loot

Bots vote consistently (so spamming votes will not work anymore) and will always vote yes on anyone that has done damage to them.

Bots start a vote for the attacker if they see someone being attacked

Bots will start a vote for anyone that attacks them once the muted period is over (but not if they are dead by that time ofc).

Bots will start random votes when they feel like it.

Bots keep running while attacking, making it much harder to outrun them.

A killer bot will try to strangle sleeping characters.

A Killer bot will sometimes attack another character if they are alone.

Doing damage to a bot will make them flee or fight back.

Bots now sleep. We don't know if they dream of electric sheep.

The bots have been named after some of the wonderful people in the games community: GummiJay, Van Whiskers, Xantui, DavesAndDonts, Ravynia, Melia, Birchyfrufru, TownCreep and Senpai

In addition, the update brings the following improvements:

Fixed issue where you could buy any hat under 50 coins, and none that cost more.

You now see icons for if there is a no or yes vote, making votes much more enjoyable.

Game settings are remembered between matches and shown correctly in the lobby

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when returning to the lobby.

We appreciate it when you report issues and make suggestions for the game! We are especially looking forward to hearing your comments on the bots.