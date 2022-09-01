STEAM Account Link Guide

Please update the CounterSide application on your mobile device and STEAM.

b. On Mobile, select “Link Steam Account” via Settings > Manage Account.



On the client that you have selected to “Link Mobile Account,” press “ok” when the popup appears.

※ Linking with STEAM can ONLY BE DONE ONCE.

Therefore, pay close attention to the steps afterward.



After pressing “ok,” a popup will appear where you can enter the business registration number.



If you have selected “Link Mobile Account” from STEAM, enter the business registration number from the mobile device and vice versa.



If you press “ok” after entering the business registration number, a popup with a verification code will appear.



On the other game client, the “enter link code” option should have been activated. Select it in order to enter the verification code.

* Linking process may stop if you do not enter the verification code on time.

