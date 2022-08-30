Loot recycler!

Version 0.5550920378

🎯 [Misc] A new "loot recycling" feature has been added. The loot filter in the main menu now reads/works as follows: "The minimum item quality to display in world space. If using the Bulk or Collision loot pickup options, this is also the minimum quality that is picked up. Loot that is skipped due to the loot filter is recycled. Every 100 recycled items yields a new item. The quality of this item depend on the quality of the recycled items."

🎯 [Misc] Summons from active auxiliary items now cause significantly higher aggro than previously. This means that enemies should target them more often in favor of players.

🎯 [UI] The character info screen has been cleaned up a bit.

🎯 [Balance] The radius of the Personal Shield Auxiliary item has been reduced to make it "personal", even for the largest ships.

🎯 [Balance] The hull and radius of the Deflector dome summon has been increased by 3x.

🎯 [Balance] Enemies in Continuum Events now always receive increased hull.

🎯 [Balance] The hull of enemies towards the end of the Continuum Mode has been slightly increased.

🎯 [Balance] Item bonuses in Continuum Mode have been slightly reduced.

🎯 [Balance] The Axiom skill "War Carapace" now scales based on ship diameter.

🎯 [Balance] Auxiliary items with follow-type auras have on overall been given a small cooldown.

🎯 [Performance] Improved performance in complex areas with many entities, such as continuum events.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a bug in the event allocation system.