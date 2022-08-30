Limited alpha testing for scenery update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The next version is now ready for testing with a limited audience! Players who have published a route in the Steam workshop are invited to participate.

Why is the alpha test for route developers only?

The alpha version is still largely unoptimised, leading to low and fluctuating frame rates in the driving sim. Also the three core routes (Mountain Pass, North Landen and Westfords) have not yet been properly updated to make use of the new scenery features. Neither of these are a problem for route developers, so this is a good time to start collecting feedback on the new route editor features.

How to participate?

Send me a friend invite on Steam or DM me on Discord. You'll receive a password that needs to be entered in the Steam client in order to download the "alpha" beta branch.

After you've downloaded the alpha version, please see the discussion thread for this post for more information before you begin!

When does the beta testing start?

Open beta testing will probably start in September, once the game has been sufficiently optimised and the routes upgraded.