【Playmeow】The happiness that just a lunch price can bring💾《Dream Hacker》Release!!✨

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1850270/_/

◆Story✨

With the help of the dream machine, you can invade the dreams of sleeping girls. Here you can do whatever you want, or you can help them by interpreting their dreams and then collecting the “reward” you want...

So at the age of 29 but still a virgin, I didn't hesitate to go on this quest to find a beautiful girls’ dreams...

A series of amorous adventures began there.

◆Game Features✨



◇5 main female characters with different temperaments

◇11 live 2D animated CGs that can be controlled freely, including a variety of sex plays, giving you a variety of experiences

◇Unique typing match 3 game with 16 special word attributes

✨Link Start ✨

✦ Special Discount !!💾



https://store.steampowered.com/app/1778320/Harem_of_Nurses/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1778270/Dark_Secrets_of_Showbiz/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1742470/My_Newborn_Life_In_A_Harem/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1748050/A_Sinful_Camp/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1528000/Natsukis_Life_In_Prison/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1527980/Womans_Prison/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1528550/Imprisoned_Queen/