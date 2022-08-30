 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 30 August 2022

Small fixes, more music

30 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Children's Tales, dialog around the hunters plus make sure the market is available
  • Fixed: Proper attack calculation for some monsters
  • Balance: Slightly increased chance of monsters eating peasants out of damaged houses
  • Testing: Achievements were bugged, I'm trying a fix that might or might not work.
  • Five new musical tracks for more background music variety

