- Fixed: Children's Tales, dialog around the hunters plus make sure the market is available
- Fixed: Proper attack calculation for some monsters
- Balance: Slightly increased chance of monsters eating peasants out of damaged houses
- Testing: Achievements were bugged, I'm trying a fix that might or might not work.
- Five new musical tracks for more background music variety
Black Forest update for 30 August 2022
Small fixes, more music
Patchnotes via Steam Community
