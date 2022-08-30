Early Access Patch Note ver.0.7.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9413755 · Last edited 31 August 2022 – 01:26:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello Swing Squad!

Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.7.2.2

Guide Quests fixes:

Significantly reduced the number of Guide Quests to lower the difficulty:

Removed "Clear Dunk training"

Removed "Clear Pass training"

Removed "Change Skills in the Perks Tab"

Removed "Check out the Crew tab"

Removed "Play Swing Shot Training"

Removed "Play Layup Training"

Removed "Succeed in Layup in Quick Match"

Rim size adjustment:

The size of the rim previously increased by 1.4 times has been reduced to 1.2 times.

Game time adjustment

The system that ended the game after the ball touched the floor or reached a goal when the timer got to 0 seconds has been modified so that the game ends as soon as it reaches 0 seconds.

Bug fix

Fixed a bug where the top tab and lobby UI appeared abnormally when leaving the party during party matching.

Fixed a bug where the face appeared abnormally when previewing the character in the locker.

Fixed a bug where you could score through under the goal.

*Your reviews and feedback are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!

Please update the game before playing.

Thank you

