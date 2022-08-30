 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Bowling Bash update for 30 August 2022

2022-08-30 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Magical Meadows

  • Decreased the number of pendulums trees on the map at once.
  • Lowered the target score.

Misc.

  • Fixed an issue where the character would rotate at different speeds on different pcs in the customization menu.

