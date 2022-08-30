 Skip to content

Action Taimanin update for 30 August 2022

[IMPORTANT] Changes in the rules of creating your Commander Name

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you for playing Action Taimanin.

We are constantly finding users who intentionally use enojis and/or color codes in their Commander Names to deliberately make them appear incorrectly.
Therefore, we will add the following rules for setting your Commander Name in order to create a healthy game environment and provide better customer service,

  1. Users cannot include special characters, including emojis, in their Commander Name. (Will be implemented on Sep. 6th)
  2. Users cannot include color codes in their Commander Name. (Will be implemented during Oct.)
    ※ A function to change the color of your Commander Name will be added in the future.

Commander Names which do not follow the aforementioned rules will be changed automatically during the scheduled maintenance on Sep. 6th, 2022 01:59 (UTC), so those which such Commander Names, please change your Commander Name beforehand.

Thank you.

